Man, 45, missing from Co Kildare since yesterday afternoon

A MAN HAS been missing from Co Kildare since yesterday.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Tomasz Koczorowski, who is missing from his home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The 45-year-old has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

He is described as being 5′ 4” inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at around 3pm on Athgarvan Road wearing blue denim jeans, a black Nike jumper and grey runners and carrying a blue backpack.

Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.