24-year-old man missing from home in Dublin since yesterday

A MAN HAS been missing from his home in Dublin since yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for help to find Matthew Dalton, who is missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24.

He is 6’ 4” in height and clean shaven with a broad build and short fair hair.

He was last seen leaving home yesterday afternoon in his 141D-registered silver Ford Focus.

Gardaí and his family are anxious to contact him and are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.