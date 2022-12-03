Man murdered in shooting outside his home in Newry named as Mark Lovell

A MAN WHO was murdered outside his home in Newry, Co Down on Thursday has been named as Mark Lovell.

Shortly after 6pm on Thursday, the 58-year-old man was shot a number of times, at close range, outside his home in the Ardcarn Park area of the city.

Detectives from the Police Service Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, District Commander in charge of Newry, Mourne and Down District, spoke to reporters about the incident at Newry’s Ardmore Police Station yesterday.

He called it a “brutal and senseless attack on a defenceless man” by people who “have no moral compass”.

Haslett added: “We believe those responsible went to great lengths to plan this attack and they lay in wait for their victim and they essentially ambushed him and executed him.

“He was shot multiple times at close range and the level of violence used was reprehensible, particularly given the time of day in a busy, built-up residential area. It was beyond reckless, any friend or family member or neighbour could easily have been caught up on the gunfire.”

The PSNI District Commander added that the victim’s car crashed into a nearby property.

He also acknowledged that there is a “tangible fear and concern” in the area and confirmed that the police presence in the area will be enhanced.

There have been a number of violent incidents in the area in recent months, including acid and hatchet attacks.

While Haslett told reporters “the investigation is at an early stage”, he said a “line of inquiry” is that these incidents are connected.

Haslett also confirmed that Mark Lovell had been targeted in a shooting in Dundalk in late October and said the PSNI is investigating a cross border element to the shooting.

“The subject of a cross border, organised crime group feud is something that we will be looking at as a line of investigation at this stage,” said Haslett.

He added that a cross border drugs trade “will be an element of the activity that we are looking at, but not the only element”.

Detectives continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information or footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 01/12/22.

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper