A MAN HAS been shot dead after he stabbed a number of passers-by at a park in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, police said.

The attacker died shortly after he was shot in the town, located 7km south of the French capital.

At least two people are reported to have been stabbed during the attack.

Police have advised people to avoid the area near to the Hautes-Bruyères State Park.

