A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the murder of Longford native Sarah McNally in New York.

Marcin Pieciak (36), with an address in Queens, was arrainged yesterday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the fatal stabbing of Ms McNally, his 41-year-old girlfriend.

Ms McNally was working as a bartender at a Maspeth tavern when Pieciak allegedly stabbed her and then injured himself.

“This as an attack that shocked the community. It was unprovoked and a devastating loss for the family. We are using every resource to make sure there is accountability,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges, at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday, 30 March, Pieciak arrived at the Ceili House Bar at 69-56 Grand Avenue in Maspeth where Ms McNally, was working as a bartender. Pieciak then allegedly stabbed McNally multiple times.

Pieciak attempted to injure himself and tried to leave the bar, but a bar patron made efforts to detain Pieciak until police arrived, the charges outline.

Police recovered two knives from the ground after observing Pieciak drop them as he left the bar, the charges say.

Ms McNally was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

Pieciak has been charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Julieta Lozano ordered the defendant to return to court tomorrow, 5 April.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The investigation was conducted Detective Todd Friedrich of the 104th Queens Detective Squad.