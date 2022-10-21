Man who bludgeoned his mother to death with hatchet not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

AN AUTISTIC MAN bludgeoned his mother to death with a hatchet after an argument over an iPhone has been found not guilty of her murder by reason of insanity.

At the Central Criminal Court this morning, a jury of seven women and five men returned the special verdict to Justice Ellen Ring at 11.10am after deliberating for three-and-a-half hours in the case of Patrick Dunne, who had pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother Susan Dunne in Kerry in 2013.

Expert psychiatrists had told the court that Dunne, who admitted killing his mother denied it was murder, was incapable of understanding or controlling his actions on the night and was suffering with a mental disorder at the time.

The trial heard that Dunne told Gardaí in interviews that he “lost it” over a disagreement about the purchase of an iPhone his mother believed to be too expensive.

Ms Dunne died after suffering six hatchet wounds to the head as she lay in her bed.

The jury heard psychiatric evidence that Dunne had “little understanding of the act or its consequences and was unable to refrain” from killing his mother.

They also heard that Dunne felt his mother was controlling him and perceived that she was preventing him from having an independent life.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old autistic man admitted to killing his mother “without any lawful justification” but psychiatrists for both the prosecution and defence were in agreement that the defendant was insane, as defined by law, at the time of his mother’s death.

Dunne from Ballingeragh, Lixnaw, Co Kerry, pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother, Susan (62), between 26 nd 27 November 2013, both dates inclusive, at the same address.

At around 3.30pm yesterday, the jury broke deliberations and passed a note to the judge asking if they could inspect the hatchet, which they took to the jury room and returned minutes later.

A pathologist had told the court that Ms Dunne died after receiving six blows to the head from a sharp-bladed weapon while in her bed.

Today the jury told the registrar that they were unanimous in the not guilty verdict.

Dunne was remanded to the Central Mental Hospital under Section 5 (3) of the Criminal Law (Insanity Act).

The judge commended the jury and excused them from jury service for seven years.

She adjourned the matter to 4 November, for a medical update on Dunne and for the preparation of a victim impact statement. She described the case as a “difficult” one, “particularly when the life of Susan Dunne came to an end in such a violent way”.