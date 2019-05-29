This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A man has set himself on fire on the grounds of the White House

Members of the Secret Service tried to assist the man.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 29 May 2019, 6:33 PM
20 minutes ago 3,488 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Orhan Cam
Image: Shutterstock/Orhan Cam

A MAN HAS set himself on fire on the lawn of the White House, according to the secret service. 

It happened at 12.20pm local time and streets in the area were cordoned off. 

Secret service personnel, as well as local police and national parks staff came to the aid of the man, and his condition is unknown. 

A spokesman for the Washington Fire Department told US outlet CNBC that, “I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement”.

Images of the scene have begun to circulate on social media.

If you need to talk, contact for free:

  • Pieta House 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (available 24/7)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org (available 24/7)
  • Aware 1800 804848 (depression, anxiety)
  • Childline 1800 666666 (for under 18s, available 24/7)

