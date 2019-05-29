A man has set himself on fire on the grounds of the White House

A MAN HAS set himself on fire on the lawn of the White House, according to the secret service.
It happened at 12.20pm local time and streets in the area were cordoned off.
Secret service personnel, as well as local police and national parks staff came to the aid of the man, and his condition is unknown.
A spokesman for the Washington Fire Department told US outlet CNBC that, “I can confirm that we’ve transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we’re now on the scene assisting law enforcement”.
Images of the scene have begun to circulate on social media.
If you need to talk, contact for free:
- Pieta House 1800 247247 or email mary@pieta.ie – (available 24/7)
- Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org (available 24/7)
- Aware 1800 804848 (depression, anxiety)
- Childline 1800 666666 (for under 18s, available 24/7)
