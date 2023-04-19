Man injured at Stryker plant in Carrigtwohill on life support, family say

A MAN WHO was seriously burned after a fire at a medical devices manufacturer in Co Cork yesterday is currently on life support, a family member has said.

Emergency services were made aware of a fire at the Anngrove building in the IDA industrial estate in Carrigtwohill at lunchtime yesterday and a man in his 40s was rushed to Cork University Hospital.

The Stryker facility was evacuated and a second man was also brought to hospital.

Both men are believed to have been working on the building’s roof when the incident took place.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM, a family member said that the injured man had suffered “massive burns”.

“I am writing with a heavy heart as our family received the worst news, yesterday afternoon, in connection with the accident at the Stryker Plant at lunchtime,” the family member said in a statement read out on air.

“A close family member was the chap who was very seriously injured during the incident and he has sustained massive burns.”

“He is a kind, mild mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child and a stepson – who are his world. He was living the perfect life until 1 o’clock, yesterday.”

The statement continued: “I would like to ask the good people of Cork and beyond, for their heartfelt prayers.”

“His devoted parents, wife and siblings are devastated and keeping vigil at the hospital.”

“He was in surgery until late last night and is on life support. Our extended family are heartbroken and feel helpless at this shocking turn of events.”

Stryker operates six facilities in Cork, employing over 4,000 people.

The Health and Saftety Authority have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork East, Pat Buckley, told the Neil Prendeville Show that he will be in contact with the HSA, adding that he will also raise the matter in the Dáil tomorrow.

Speaking this morning, Buckley said: “I do understand there’s an investigation going on and I welcome that.”