#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith

Terence Darrell Kelly was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in March.

By AFP Monday 24 Jan 2022, 7:32 AM
41 minutes ago 6,290 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663002
A photo of Cleo Smith after her rescue.
A photo of Cleo Smith after her rescue.
A photo of Cleo Smith after her rescue.

A MAN ON trial for abducting a four-year-old girl from a remote Australian campsite has confessed to her kidnapping, a surprise development in the case that garnered worldwide attention.

Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent in Western Australia in October, sparking a major search operation that many feared would end in tragedy.

But the little girl was found 18 days later alone inside a locked house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, a short drive from where she went missing.

Her accused abductor, Terence Darrell Kelly, pleaded guilty to child stealing on Monday via video link from prison.

Other charges have been adjourned, including a new charge of assaulting a police officer.

When the single charge was levelled at him, Kelly simply said: “Guilty.”

Kelly, 36, was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in March, when a date may be set for his sentencing and details of Cleo’s kidnapping are expected to be revealed.

He is alleged to have acted alone and police say he does not have any connection to the family.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The case made headlines around the world and prompted widespread relief when Cleo was discovered and reunited with her parents in early November.

Police swiftly detained Kelly on a nearby street and he was remanded in custody after his first appearance in court.

Bail was not considered when Kelly returned to court last month.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie