Man pleads guilty to endangering Garda by driving car at him

A MAN WHO killed a Garda when he ploughed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle has admitted endangering the life of another Garda.

Martin McDermott appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to the endangerment of Garda Michael Kilcoyne by driving a motor car at him.

The incident happened on 14 April 2020 at Raymoghey, Manorcunningham when he drove the car at speed directly at Garda Kilcoyne.

Garda Kilcoyne was operating a checkpoint at the time of the incident.

However, no details of the specific incident were given during his arraignment.

McDermott’s barrister, Garnet Orange, SC, told the court that his client wanted to go into custody immediately which was agreed.

He said that his client has a “complex medical history” and was seeking medical records.

McDermott, who was accompanied by his mother to court, was led away in handcuffs by prison officers.

McDermott previously killed 24-year-old Garda Gary McLoughlin when he ploughed a stolen Opel Astra into a patrol car at Burt in Co Donegal in 2009.

The court had heard how McDermott had led gardaí on a 30km chase during which he reached speeds of up to 150kph before crashing into Garda McLoughlin’s patrol car.

Originally from Raphoe, McDermott had 91 previous convictions at the time.

He was jailed for seven years in 2011 for the manslaughter of Garda McLoughlin.

He later escaped from prison after serving just four months and went on the run only to be recaptured.

