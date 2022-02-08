#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to endangering Garda by driving car at him

Martin McDermott appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal.

By Stephen Maguire Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 3:16 PM
25 minutes ago 1,461 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5677032
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO killed a Garda when he ploughed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle has admitted endangering the life of another Garda.

Martin McDermott appeared before Letterkenny Circuit Court in Co Donegal.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to the endangerment of Garda Michael Kilcoyne by driving a motor car at him.

The incident happened on 14 April 2020 at Raymoghey, Manorcunningham when he drove the car at speed directly at Garda Kilcoyne.

Garda Kilcoyne was operating a checkpoint at the time of the incident.

However, no details of the specific incident were given during his arraignment.

McDermott’s barrister, Garnet Orange, SC, told the court that his client wanted to go into custody immediately which was agreed.

He said that his client has a “complex medical history” and was seeking medical records.

McDermott, who was accompanied by his mother to court, was led away in handcuffs by prison officers.

McDermott previously killed 24-year-old Garda Gary McLoughlin when he ploughed a stolen Opel Astra into a patrol car at Burt in Co Donegal in 2009.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The court had heard how McDermott had led gardaí on a 30km chase during which he reached speeds of up to 150kph before crashing into Garda McLoughlin’s patrol car.

Originally from Raphoe, McDermott had 91 previous convictions at the time.

He was jailed for seven years in 2011 for the manslaughter of Garda McLoughlin.

He later escaped from prison after serving just four months and went on the run only to be recaptured.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen Maguire

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie