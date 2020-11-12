#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man pleads guilty to trying to pervert course of justice in domestic violence trial

He was convicted yesterday in the first circuit court trial for offences under the 2018 Domestic Violence Act.

By Brion Hoban Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 12:32 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A MAN CONVICTED of coercive control and multiple assaults of his former partner has pleaded guilty to trying to pervert the course of justice by getting her to withdraw her statements to gardaí.

During the 52-year-old man’s trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court the jury heard that the man threatened to circulate naked videos of the woman to her family and on the internet if she didn’t withdraw her allegations against him.

The man who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted yesterday in the first circuit court trial for offences under the 2018 Domestic Violence Act.

This morning he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to a separate charge of intending to pervert the course of justice in the period between March and July 2020.

The charge outlines that he engaged in telephone contact with the woman with the intention of encouraging her to withdraw her statements.

Judge Elma Sheahan remanded him in continuing custody until 12 January next.

Yesterday, following a four week trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts on coercive control, intimidation and multiple assault charges.

The trial heard the man and the woman began a relationship in which he became controlling, answering her mobile phone and isolating her from friends and family.

He threatened to drown her in a river and said he would kill her family and make her watch. He told the woman he was “willing to do time” for her and described how he would kill her father and brother.

The woman described multiple acts of violence, including where the man broke her arm after stamping on her arm and head, dragging her around the floor by her hair, and cutting her face and neck with a pizza slicer.

The jury acquitted him of a charge of assault causing harm relating to an incident where it was alleged he had pushed his former partner down the stairs.

The jury also returned a not guilty verdict on a single count of endangerment which related to an allegation that he had pushed and lifted the woman towards the railings of a bridge, creating a substantial risk of death or harm to her.

During their relationship, the woman said she spent periods in Women’s Aid shelters. After the man broke her arm, hospital staff alerted gardaí and she gave a statement to them.

She testified that he told her he would circulate naked images and videos he had of her on the internet and send them to her family if she didn’t withdraw the allegations against him.

Judge Sheahan continued an order, made during the trial, which prohibits publication of any details which might identity the man or the complainant in either the trial or this separate offence.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

