Man (30) pleads guilty to assaulting Irish Liverpool fan Seán Cox

A MAN HAS pleaded guilty to assaulting Irishman Seán Cox in Liverpool last year, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Cox, a 53-year-old father-of-three from Co Meath, sustained life-changing injuries in the incident.

The incident happened outside Anfield stadium ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma on 24 April 2018.

Simone Mastrelli (30) was arrested in Rome on suspicion of assault and extradited to England in January, and was charged in relation to the assault.

Today at Preston Crown Court, Mastrelli pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm to Cox.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of violent disorder, which was accepted by the prosecution.

In October, Italian man Filippo Lombardi (21) was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Cox.

