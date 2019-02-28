This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 28 February, 2019
Man (30) pleads guilty to assaulting Irish Liverpool fan Seán Cox

Simone Mastrelli (30) was charged with two counts in connection with the assault of Seán Cox.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 11:58 AM
Image: Merseyside Police
Image: Merseyside Police

A MAN HAS pleaded guilty to assaulting Irishman Seán Cox in Liverpool last year, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Cox, a 53-year-old father-of-three from Co Meath, sustained life-changing injuries in the incident.

The incident happened outside Anfield stadium ahead of the Champions League match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma on 24 April 2018.

Simone Mastrelli (30) was arrested in Rome on suspicion of assault and extradited to England in January, and was charged in relation to the assault.

Today at Preston Crown Court, Mastrelli pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm to Cox.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of violent disorder, which was accepted by the prosecution.

In October, Italian man Filippo Lombardi (21) was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to Cox.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

