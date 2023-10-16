33-year-old man pleads not guilty to murder of Ashling Murphy

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy and will go on trial for up to five weeks at the Central Criminal Court.

A jury of three women and nine men was sworn this afternoon to hear the trial, one year and nine months after 23-year-old Ms Murphy is alleged to have been murdered near the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

The trial judge told potential jury members today that nobody should sit as a juror if they have engaged in commentary about the case online or on social media.

Jozef Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is charged with murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on 12 January 2022.

Puska relied on an interpreter to translate the single count and with her aid he replied “not guilty” to the charge of murder.

Before the 12 jurors were sworn, Mr Justice Tony Hunt told the jury panel that the case had attracted “more than the usual share of publicity”.

He asked any potential juror to tell him if they have heard anything that would make them unable to approach the trial “with a fair and open mind”.

Puska and the prosecution, he said, are “entitled to a fair and unbiased jury who will try the case based on the evidence in court and not on anything outside the court”.

The judge said nobody should sit as a juror if they have engaged in commentary about the case online or on social media.

Advertisement

“It would be inconsistent with you approaching the case judiciously, with an open mind,” he said.

He added: “If you feel that you are in any way compromised in approaching this case in an open minded way; bring that to my attention. It is important that you do not serve in those circumstances.”

The judge also told the jury that in January 2022 Puska spent some time in St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

“If you know anything touching on his stay in hospital you should draw that to my attention.”

Mr Justice Hunt said the trial is expected to last four weeks but could take up to five weeks. He promised the jury that he would give them a “very lengthy exemption” from jury service if they sit for the full trial.

Mr Justice Hunt thanked the jurors for making themselves available to perform what he called an important civic function. He told them that where a person pleads not guilty, the Constitution requires that they be tried by a jury chosen at random from the community and not by a judge sitting alone.

When the final 12 were sworn, Mr Justice Hunt asked them not to look at media reports or social media commentary but to try the case solely on what they hear in court and the inferences they can draw from the evidence.

Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the witnesses in Puska’s trial will be from the Tullamore area, the midlands, various Dublin garda stations and the forensic science laboratories. Medical personnel may also be called to give evidence.

Michael Bowman SC, for the defence, said his client resided at Mucklagh in Offaly and has close family in Crumlin in south Dublin.

The jury was sent away at about 4.45pm today to appoint a foreman in preparation for the opening speech from the prosecution tomorrow.