Man pleads not guilty to murder of Conservative MP David Amess

AN ALLEGED TERRORIST has denied fatally stabbing Conservative MP David Amess earlier this year.

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between 1 May 2019 and 28 September this year.

Ali entered not guilty pleas to the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey today.

The judge appeared remotely from Manchester Crown Court while Ali was in the dock at the Central Criminal Court in London.

The defendant, wearing a blue sweatshirt and grey jogging bottoms, stood with his arms crossed as he confirmed his identity and entered pleas without removing his face mask.

It is alleged that on the morning of 15 October, Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, to attend Amess’ surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed Amess.

The veteran MP was pronounced dead at the scene at 1.10pm.

Before the killing, Ali allegedly engaged in reconnaissance of locations of targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He also made an internet search relating to targets, it is claimed.

Previously, a provisional trial date had been set at the Old Bailey for 7 March next year.

Following discussions with prosecutor Tom Little QC and defence barrister Tracy Ayling QC, the judge agreed to put the trial back to 21 March.

Following the half-hour hearing, the defendant was remanded into custody.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.