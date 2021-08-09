#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Police granted further 24 hours to question man over murder of two-year-old

Ali Jayden Maguire died in hospital on Friday after reportedly sustaining head injuries.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 9 Aug 2021, 5:27 PM
57 minutes ago 1,977 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5519011
Flowers at the scene where the two-year-old child was found on Friday in Dungannon, Co Tyrone
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
Flowers at the scene where the two-year-old child was found on Friday in Dungannon, Co Tyrone
Flowers at the scene where the two-year-old child was found on Friday in Dungannon, Co Tyrone
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the death of a two-year-old girl have been granted an additional 24 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder. 

The toddler, named as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after reportedly sustaining head injuries at a house in Park Avenue, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder hours after the toddler, known as AJ, was taken to hospital.

Yesterday, detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team were given an additional 36 hours to question the man. 

Detectives have now been granted a further court extension for an additional 24 hours to question the man arrested.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie