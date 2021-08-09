Police granted further 24 hours to question man over murder of two-year-old

Flowers at the scene where the two-year-old child was found on Friday in Dungannon, Co Tyrone

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the death of a two-year-old girl have been granted an additional 24 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

The toddler, named as Ali Jayden Maguire, died in hospital on Friday after reportedly sustaining head injuries at a house in Park Avenue, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder hours after the toddler, known as AJ, was taken to hospital.

Yesterday, detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team were given an additional 36 hours to question the man.

Detectives have now been granted a further court extension for an additional 24 hours to question the man arrested.

A 24-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, causing or permitting the death of a child and child cruelty.