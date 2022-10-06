Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

Man charged with ramming gates of Russian embassy in Dublin sent forward for trial

Desmond Wisley was served with a book of evidence at Tallaght District Court today.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,677 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5886063
The current road signs on Orwell Road in Dublin on which the Embassy of the Russian Federation sits.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
The current road signs on Orwell Road in Dublin on which the Embassy of the Russian Federation sits.
The current road signs on Orwell Road in Dublin on which the Embassy of the Russian Federation sits.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A CHURCH SUPPLIER charged with ramming the Russian embassy gates in Dublin has been sent forward for trial before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

Desmond Wisley, 49, was served with a book of evidence at Tallaght District Court today.

Gardaí arrested him on 7 March after his firm’s lorry reversed and crashed through the gates of the building at Orwell Road, Rathgar, on the city’s south side.

Afterward, he told protesters he saw pictures of a family killed in Irpin, Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

Clips of the incident were shared widely online and in the media.

The accused, of Tully, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, sells religious products, including wine, bread, altar cloths, banners, candles and vestments.

Gardaií charged the businessman with dangerous driving at the embassy and criminal damage to the gates.

The following day, he was granted €300 bail after agreeing to obey a list of strict conditions sought by Garda Aishling Conroy.

The case resumed before Judge Patricia McNamara at Tallaght District Court today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had indicated that the matter could be disposed of in the district court if he pleaded guilty.

Otherwise, it would go forward on indictment in a higher court with broader sentencing powers.

Judge McNamara heard he wanted a jury trial.

Today, after the book of evidence was served on Wisley, Judge McNamara acceded to the State’s request to make a return for trial order.

She sent him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where he will face his next hearing on 4 November.

She remanded Wisley on continuing bail.

However, he must stay away from Orwell Road, Dublin 14, and Ailesbury Road, in Dublin 4; refrain from social media posts about the court case, and not contact any embassy staff.

At his first hearing on 8 March, Garda Conroy told the court that he “made no reply to either charge”.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie