Man (25) remanded in custody after being charged with fatal hit-and-run in south Dublin

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been refused bail after he was charged with robbery in connection with a fatal collision in south Co Dublin last week.

Jacqueline McGovern, 54, was one of two women struck by a car as she walked on a footpath on Avondale Road in Killiney on the night of 10 March last, minutes after an alleged shop raid in the locality.

McGovern, a special needs assistant was from the area and worked at Our Lady of Good Counsel Girls National School in Johnstown.

Father-of-one, Edward Andrews, with an address at Belarmine Hall, Stepaside, Co Dublin, was one of three men arrested during the investigation and was detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

He was charged with robbery of a Centra on Barnhill Road in Dalkey of €806 on 10 March.

Andrews appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dun Laoghaire District Court.

Evidence of arrest and charge was furnished by certificate to the court by Detective Garda Robert Clifford who objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

He also told Judge Malone: “There is a possibility of further serious charges arising out of this incident.”

Defence solicitor Ronnie Lynam confirmed his client is pleading not guilty and pleaded for bail to be granted.

In his objection, Detective Garda Clifford said the incident at Centra Barnhill Stores took place at 9.20pm on 10 March. He alleged two masked raiders entered the store and threatened staff, including a 79-year-old man.

Staff were traumatised, he said.

Three tills were opened and just over €800 was allegedly taken. It was alleged the raiders fled to a waiting car.

A couple of minutes later a collision occurred and two women were knocked down, one was injured but the second died, Detective Garda Clifford said.

Pleading for bail, defence solicitor Ronnie Lynam said his client worked part-time as a labourer but was also on social welfare. He had a child and a partner, and he has lived with his parents at his current address for the past 10 years.

Andrews sat silently in the witness box during the bail hearing but did not have to give evidence.

Lynam submitted that this was a case where it was appropriate to admit him to bail. He said the evidence “is seriously challenged by the accused and he maintains his right to do so, and he is pleading not guilty to this matter”.

Edward’s partner and sister were allowed remain for the bail hearing.

The judge refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 26 March next.

Andrews spoke once during the proceedings saying “Thank you, Judge” after she delivered her ruling, and he patted his solicitor on the back before leaving court.

Andrews was granted legal aid after a statement of his means was handed into court.

Two other men who have also been arrested in relation to the incident were in garda custody in Dun Laoghaire and Dundrum Garda Stations.

Family and friends bade farewell yesterday to McGovern who was laid to rest following a service at Our Lady of Good Counsel church in Killiney.

The second woman’s injuries were not life-threatening.

