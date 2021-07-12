#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 July 2021
Man released without charge after being arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Donegal

The incident happened on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford at around 2.45am yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Jul 2021, 2:08 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN ARRESTED after a woman died following a hit-and-run in Donegal in the early hours of yesterday morning has been released without charge. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford at around 2.45am yesterday.

The victim (34) was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí say it is understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.

A man in his 40s was arrested yesterday afternoon. 

The arrested man has since been released without charge. 

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution. 

Following yesterday’s arrest investigating gardaí renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward and for those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

Hayley Halpin
