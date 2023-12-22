Advertisement
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Alamy
Ballysimon

Man released without charge after discovery of submachine gun, ammunition and drugs in Limerick

The discovery was made by gardaí during a planned search on Monday.
13 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s, who was arrested after gardaí found a submachine gun, ammunition and €100,000 worth of drugs on Monday, has been released without charge.

The man was arrested on Monday as part of the investigation into the discovery which was carried out Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

The unit searched a residence and lands in the Ballysimon area of Limerick as part of a planned search in Operation Tara, an active garda operation to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.

The drugs, which were sent to a Forensic Science Ireland laboratory for analysis after they were seized, appeared to be cannabis herb.

The man has today been released from a garda station in Limerick and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said investigations into the seizure and discovery are ongoing.

