Man remains in custody after woman stabbed and sexually assaulted in Tralee

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to question a man who was arrested yesterday after he allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman in Tralee.

The incident occurred at a residential property on Maine Street, Tralee shortly after 9.30am yesterday morning. It is believed that the man fled after the incident.

Advertisement

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for her injuries. It is understood that she may have been stabbed multiple times in the attack.

The man, who is believed to be Irish, was found in Tralee after he allegedly attempted to get into a house. It is understood he was injured during his attack on the woman.

Gardaí are forensically examining the apartment and a number of locations where they have discovered apparent blood stains.

A garda spokesperson told The Journal this morning that the man remains in custody and gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident.