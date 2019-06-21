This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man rescued from Wicklow cliff after falling and getting trapped in tree

He had a broken leg.

By Aoife Barry Friday 21 Jun 2019, 8:30 PM
27 minutes ago 2,554 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693119
Image: Greystones Coast Guard
Image: Greystones Coast Guard

A MAN WAS RESCUED in Co Wicklow after falling and getting trapped in a tree on a steep cliff face.

The incident occurred yesterday. Greystones Coast Guard Unit said it and the Wicklow unit were tasked to help a person who had fallen from the cliff walk between Bray and Cliff Manor.

A cliff rescue system was set up and the team paramedic descended down the cliff, where he found the male trapped in a tree which was growing out of the near vertical cliff face. The man had a broken leg.

A second climber was sent down with a stretcher and the male was splinted and brought back up the cliff where paramedics and advanced paramedics from the HSE national ambulance service were waiting.

He was then brought to a waiting ambulance at Raheen Car Park. Greystones Coast Guard said on Facebook following the rescue:

This was a long and difficult rescue and we would like to thank the many cliff walkers for their patience. We wish the casualty a quick recovery.

