Man rescued from Wicklow cliff after falling and getting trapped in tree

A MAN WAS RESCUED in Co Wicklow after falling and getting trapped in a tree on a steep cliff face.

The incident occurred yesterday. Greystones Coast Guard Unit said it and the Wicklow unit were tasked to help a person who had fallen from the cliff walk between Bray and Cliff Manor.

A cliff rescue system was set up and the team paramedic descended down the cliff, where he found the male trapped in a tree which was growing out of the near vertical cliff face. The man had a broken leg.

A second climber was sent down with a stretcher and the male was splinted and brought back up the cliff where paramedics and advanced paramedics from the HSE national ambulance service were waiting.

He was then brought to a waiting ambulance at Raheen Car Park. Greystones Coast Guard said on Facebook following the rescue: