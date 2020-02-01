Man extradited from Scotland over sexual assault in Limerick in 2017

GARDAÍ IN NEWCASTLE West in Limerick who are investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Limerick have made an arrest.

The incident occurred in July 2017 in the Knockacraig area of Drumcollogher.

A man in his late 30s was extradited from Scotland yesterday evening, and arrested at Dublin Airport.

He was taken to Newcastle West Garda Station, and was due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today at 1pm charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí said investigations remain ongoing.

