Man extradited from Scotland over sexual assault in Limerick in 2017

The man was due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 1:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,470 Views No Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN NEWCASTLE West in Limerick who are investigating the sexual assault of a woman in Limerick have made an arrest.

The incident occurred in July 2017 in the Knockacraig area of Drumcollogher.

A man in his late 30s was extradited from Scotland yesterday evening, and arrested at Dublin Airport.

He was taken to Newcastle West Garda Station, and was due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court today at 1pm charged in relation to the incident.

Gardaí said investigations remain ongoing. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

