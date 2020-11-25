Man (26) sent for trial over murder of man stabbed to death in Clontarf

A 26-YEAR-old man charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in his home in Dublin has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Michael Olohan (35) who was originally from Poppentree, in Ballymun, in north Dublin, suffered fatal chest injuries at his home at St Lawrence Road in Clontarf, at around 7.15am on 13 August last.

The property is a HSE operated low-support independent living residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí sealed off the area for a technical examination and appealed to the public for information.

Sean Murphy handed himself in, was arrested and detained at Clontarf Garda station for questioning.

Murphy, who lived in an apartment at the same building as the deceased, in Brádóg Court, St Lawrence Road, Clontarf, was charged on 14 August last.

He was remanded in custody with an order for him to receive “urgent psychiatric assessment”.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court today and was served with a book of evidence.

Judge Victor Blake consented to the DPP’s request to make the order a return for trial at the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

The accused must notify the prosecution if he intends to rely on an alibi in his defence.

At his first hearing, Detective Sergeant Dave Ennis had told the district court the accused replied, “No, that is fine” when he was charged and cautioned.

His solicitor Michael French had also asked the court to request an “urgent psychiatric assessment” of his client in custody. Legal aid has been granted to Murphy who was in receipt of disability allowance.

The district court does not have jurisdiction to hear a bail application in a murder case which must be made in the High Court.

