Man accused of the murder of Lisa Thompson sent forward for trial

A MAN ACCUSED of the murder of mother-of-two, Lisa Thompson, in Dublin and a woman charged with impeding his arrest have been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

A concerned neighbour raised the alarm after discovering the 52-year-old youth worker who suffered stab injuries at her house in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, on 10 May 2022.

In July, Brian McHugh, 38, of Cairn Court, Poppintree, Ballymun, was charged with the murder of Ms Thompson.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Cloverhill District Court today when Detective Garda Nicola Duffy served him with a book of evidence. He did not address the court.

Judge Cephas Power granted a return for trial order.

In November, mum of three, Deirdre Arnold, 41, was arrested at her home in Briarfield Grove, Kilbarrack, Dublin.

Detective Garda Jennifer Keegan charged her with an offence alleging that from 9 May to 11 July 2022, Arnold impeded the prosecution or apprehension of the alleged murderer of Ms Thompson.

She was granted bail and appeared again this morning at Dublin District Court, where Detective Garda Keegan served a book of evidence on her.

Judge Treasa Kelly granted an order sending her forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Edward Bradbury asked the court to remove her bail conditions to sign on twice weekly at a garda station and obey a 10pm to 6am curfew. He said his client had complied with the terms since they were imposed.

Detective Garda Keegan opposed the application due to the seriousness of the case and said she believed the terms were fair and proportionate. Arnold’s charge can, on conviction, carry a 10-year sentence.

She agreed with the solicitor that the accused had no history of criminality, and the co-accused faced the greater charge.

Judge Kelly said she was slow to remove the conditions but changed the curfew to commence at 11pm instead.

The court ordered her not to apply for alternative travel documents, remain contactable on her mobile phone, and have no direct or indirect contact with witnesses or the co-accused.

They have also been granted legal aid with representation of senior counsel due to the complexity of the case. Gardaí have also been ordered to supply the defence with copies of interview videos.

The pair have been warned to inform the prosecution if they intend to use alibis in their defence. Their lawyers will be notified later when a date is fixed for their appearance in the Central Criminal Court.

Neither defendant has indicated a plea.