Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 9 June 2021
Man sent for trial over murder of Dublin teenager Josh Dunne

Schoolboy Josh Dunne, aged 16, was injured and later died in January after being stabbed in Dublin.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 3:45 PM
29 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5461886
Josh Dunne
Image: Bohemian Football Club
Josh Dunne
Josh Dunne
Image: Bohemian Football Club

A DELIVERY cyclist accused of the murder of a teenager who died after a stabbing in Dublin in January has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Schoolboy Josh Dunne, who was aged 16 and from Coultry Green, Ballymun in Dublin, was injured in the East Road area, in East Wall in the north of the city, on the night of 26 January.

The talented footballer, who played for St Kevin’s and Bohemians football clubs, was rushed to the Mater Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

George Gonzaga Bento, a 35-year-old man from Brazil who lived and worked in Dublin for several years, was charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody on 30 January following his first district court appearance.

In April, he was further charged with assaulting two other youths in connection with the same incident.

Following a further adjournment, the accused, who had lived in East Wall, appeared again at Cloverhill District Court.

A book of evidence was served and Judge Victor Blake granted a return for trial order, sending Mr Bento forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Legal aid was granted.

Tom Tuite

