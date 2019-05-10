This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 10 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man sentenced for unprovoked attack with pool cue on two tourists at Dublin hostel

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of assault causing harm.

By Jessica Magee Friday 10 May 2019, 6:10 AM
24 minutes ago 1,146 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4626716

A MAN WHO carried out an unprovoked attack on two tourists at a Dublin hostel has been given a three and a half year sentence.

Paul Maguire (32) of Nicholas Avenue, Church Street, Dublin , pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to two counts of assault causing harm at the Generator Hostel on Smithfield Square on June 1, 2016.

One of the victims, an English tourist who was hit in the face with a pool cue said the experience had “tainted his view” of Ireland. He suffered a deep scar on his chin and was “apprehensive” about returning to this country.

The second victim, a Finnish woman also holidaying in Dublin, was also left with a scar from the pool cue on her forehead which causes her embarrassment.

‘Outburst of impatience and anger’

Judge Melanie Greally condemned the assault as an “outrageous outburst of impatience and anger on two completely unsuspecting people” who had just arrived in the country.

The judge noted that neither victim wished to accept the sum of €5,000 which Maguire had brought to court as a practical expression of remorse and ordered the money be paid over to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Judge Greally had adjourned finalisation of sentencing to yesterday to allow a probation report be prepared.

She noted difficult personal circumstances outlined in the report, that he had employment prospects on his release and that he had a “pro-social” partner.

The judge imposed a three-and-a-half year sentence and suspended the final year on strict conditions.

Garda Michael Lennon told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the two victims had arrived separately in Ireland from Finland and London in the days preceding the assault.

They had not known one another beforehand but met up at the Generator Hostel and went for dinner at the Brazen Head pub.

The woman told gardaí that after eating, the pair returned to the hostel where they began chatting to a number of people who were waiting their turn to play pool.

She said she remembered being struck with something, seeing half a pool cue and blood all over the floor, and holding her head.

The male victim said he heard one of the pool players saying “Fuck this,” before he was also struck on the face with a pool cue.

The pool players left the hostel and gardaí later identified the accused man on CCTV.

Both victims were taken to the Mater Hospital where the woman was treated for a superficial forehead wound.

The man had suffered a 4cm deep wound to his chin which required stitches and caused him pain for days.

Maguire has 26 previous convictions, including for drugs, firearms and public order offences.

In a victim impact statement, the English man said his experience had “tainted his view of this country” and that he was “apprehensive about returning”. The court heard he worked as a teacher and his scar did not look appropriate, so he had had to grow a beard to hide it.

Garret McCormack BL, defending, offered a sincere apology on behalf of Maguire who said he had been on a “three-day bender” of alcohol and illicit substances.

The court heard that Maguire and his partner have a one-year-old daughter. Judge Greally commented that “nasty as the injuries were, they could have been a lot worse”.

She said she would take Maguire’s offer of €5,000 as a mitigating factor, notwithstanding the victims’ refusal to accept the money.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie