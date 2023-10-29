Advertisement

Sunday 29 October 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Navan
Man (20) in serious condition in hospital after being struck by car in Co Meath
The incident happened shortly after 9.30pm on the R147 Dublin Road at the junction with Circular Road in Navan.
3.8k
0
52 minutes ago

A MAN IS in serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Co Meath last night. 

The incident happened shortly after 9.30pm on the R147 Dublin Road at the junction with Circular Road in Navan.

The pedestrian, a man aged 20, was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to hospital.

He is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car was unharmed.

A full examination of the scene is being carried out by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage from the Dublin Road / Circular Road, Navan at the time of the collision, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

