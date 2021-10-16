Man hospitalised with serious injuries following shooting in Cork city overnight

A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following a shooting incident in Cork city overnight.
The shooting took place in the Blackpool area of the city shortly after midnight.
A man, aged in his 20s, went to a Cork hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are serious but not believed to life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Garda investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS