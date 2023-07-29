Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 29 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Palmerstown
Witness appeal after man seriously injured in scrambler crash in Dublin
The incident occurred on the Wheatfield Road in Palmerstown shortly before 10pm last night.
1.3k
0
11 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been seriously injured after crashing a scrambler bike in Dublin last night.

Garda attended the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Wheatfield Road in Palmerstown, Dublin 20 shortly before 10pm last night.

The driver of the scrambler, a man in his 20s, is being treated at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Garda enquiries into the collision are ongoing and the force is appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. 

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Wheatfield Road area between 9.30pm and 10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags