Witness appeal after man seriously injured in scrambler crash in Dublin

A MAN HAS been seriously injured after crashing a scrambler bike in Dublin last night.

Garda attended the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Wheatfield Road in Palmerstown, Dublin 20 shortly before 10pm last night.

The driver of the scrambler, a man in his 20s, is being treated at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

Garda enquiries into the collision are ongoing and the force is appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Wheatfield Road area between 9.30pm and 10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.