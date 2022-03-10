#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 March 2022
Man who sexually assaulted women on the Luas and a Galway bus jailed for sixteen months

The court heard that Murad Kandokar (49) is currently serving time in the Midlands prison for a similar sexual assault.

By Claire Henry Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 3:12 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A MAN WHO sexually assaulted women on both the Luas and a bus from Galway city has been sentenced to sixteen months in prison.

Murad Kandokar (49) of Gleann Ribh, Lusk, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assaults on a Luas in Dublin city on 26 May 2021, and on a Galway to Dublin Airport Citylink bus on 17 July 2019.

The court heard Kandokar is currently serving time in the Midlands prison for a similar sexual assault.

Garda Sonya Mooney told the court that on the date in May 2021, a young woman got on the Luas at the Museum stop in Dublin. Two other individuals got on the Luas at the same time as her, one of which was the defendant.

The court heard that the woman noted something was putting pressure on her back and her backside. The victim also noticed that someone was standing very close to her and found this unusual as the Luas was not that busy.

The victim turned around and saw that Kandokar’s face was extremely close to her, and when she looked down she could see that he had an erection. The victim moved away from Kandokar and he stared at her.

The victim was visibly upset and decided to get off the Luas at the Four Courts. Another man also got off at this stop and offered assistance to the young woman and brought her to the garda station.

Mooney told the court that CCTV was collected, and Kandokar was identified. He was later questioned and told gardaí: “I have crazy thoughts; I know I need help.”

Garda Noel McBrearty of Ballymun Garda Station also gave evidence of an assault that took place on a early morning bus going from Galway to Dublin Airport in July 2019. A woman boarded the bus, which was half empty, and was surprised when a male later identified as Kandokar sat in the seat beside her.

The victim fell asleep but awoke to find Kandokar’s hand between her legs in her crotch area. The victim shouted at him and he moved seats.

The bus driver was notified and Kandokar was arrested at Dublin Airport.

Judge Martin Nolan outlined to the court that Kandokar’s behaviour was compulsive behaviour but also criminal behaviour. He said that the assaults were on the lower end of the sexual assault scale, but were still extremely distressing for the victims.

He sentenced Kandokar to two and a half years in prison, but suspended the final fourteen months.

Claire Henry

