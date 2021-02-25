Man in serious condition after shooting in Dublin last night

A MAN IS in serious condition after being shot in Dublin last night.
The shooting took place on Eugene Street in the south inner city at around 11pm last night.
According to a Garda spokeswoman, investigators were expected to be on the scene throughout the evening.
No further details were available regarding the victim, with the spokeswoman confirming he remains in hospital.
With reporting by PA
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS