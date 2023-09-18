Man hospitalised after being shot in both legs in Derry

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating after a man was shot in both legs in Derry last night.

Police received a report just before 11.15pm that a man had been found injured in the vicinity of Marianus Park in Hazelbank, Derry.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken by ambulance to hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.

Detectives from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred, and are appealing to witnesses, or anyone with information to get in touch with them.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone in the area around the time the man was found injured, and saw what happened or saw any suspicious activity to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101, quoting reference number 1763 of 17/09/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.