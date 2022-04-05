#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 5 April 2022
Man shot in both legs by masked intruders at house in Derry

The shooting occurred in the Kildrum Gardens area just after midnight.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 5 Apr 2022, 10:52 AM
Kildrum Gardens, Derry.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information after a man was shot in both legs at a house in Derry overnight.

Three masked men entered the house, with two of them entering a bedroom where the man, aged in his 30s, was sleeping. 

They shot him once in each leg. He was later hospitalised with his injuries.

A woman who was also in the house was uninjured but “has been left shaken by the incident”, PSNI Detective Sergeant Galbraith said.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and who witnessed this incident or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 6 of 05/04/22,” he said.

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

