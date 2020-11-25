Man (30s) hospitalised after being shot through front door in Derry

A MAN IN his 30s has been taken to hospital after being shot at his home in Derry.

The incident happened in the Churchlands Road area of Coleraine at around 10.30pm last night.

It is reported that the man was shot after refusing to answer his front door, and that he was struck by two shots fired through the door of the property.

Two men were later seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area of Coleraine following the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society,” a statement said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information us urged to call the PSNI call or to submit a report online.