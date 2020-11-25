#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 25 November 2020
Man (30s) hospitalised after being shot through front door in Derry

The incident happened in the Churchlands Road area of Coleraine last night.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 6:59 AM
Churchlands Road, Coleraine (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 30s has been taken to hospital after being shot at his home in Derry.

The incident happened in the Churchlands Road area of Coleraine at around 10.30pm last night.

It is reported that the man was shot after refusing to answer his front door, and that he was struck by two shots fired through the door of the property.

Two men were later seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area of Coleraine following the incident.

A PSNI spokesman said enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“This was a brutal attack for which there is no justification. There is no place for attacks such as this in our society,” a statement said.

Anyone with information us urged to call the PSNI call or to submit a report online.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

