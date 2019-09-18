This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man in his 60s shot dead in Co Mayo, man (80s) arrested

The incident occurred in Ballyhaunis just before midnight.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 7:41 AM
22 minutes ago 14,677 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4813892
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A MAN IN his 60s has died after he was shot in Mayo last night.

The incident occurred at 11.55pm last night in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis in Mayo.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the scene has been preserved for technical examination.

A man in his 80s has been arrested in relation to the incident, and is being held at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information that can help them with the investigation to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

