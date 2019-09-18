Man in his 60s shot dead in Co Mayo, man (80s) arrested

A MAN IN his 60s has died after he was shot in Mayo last night.

The incident occurred at 11.55pm last night in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis in Mayo.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the scene has been preserved for technical examination.

A man in his 80s has been arrested in relation to the incident, and is being held at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

An incident room has been established at Claremorris Garda Station

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information that can help them with the investigation to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.