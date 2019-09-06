Man (30) shot a number of times in north Dublin

A MAN HAS been shot a number of times in north Dublin this evening.

The shooting took place at a house on Streamville Road in Donaghmede, Dublin 13, at about 7.10pm.

A 30-year-old man sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene, which is currently preserved. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information with information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have noticed a beige Nissan Almera in the area or any motorists travelling in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee