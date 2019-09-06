This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 September, 2019
Man (30) shot a number of times in north Dublin

The man is in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.

By Órla Ryan Friday 6 Sep 2019, 8:33 PM
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Updated 18 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been shot a number of times in north Dublin this evening.

The shooting took place at a house on Streamville Road in Donaghmede, Dublin 13, at about 7.10pm.

A 30-year-old man sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene, which is currently preserved. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information with information to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have noticed a beige Nissan Almera in the area or any motorists travelling in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

