Man shot by garda firearm in Meath

A MAN HAS been shot after a garda gun was discharged this afternoon in Co Meath.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident in the Manorfield area in Clonee.

A garda spokesperson said a gun was discharged during the incident which took place at around 1pm.

The man was shot and is currently being treated at the scene by paramedics.

The details of the man are currently unknown and there is no further information available at this time.