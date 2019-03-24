This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 24 March, 2019
Man shot in both legs in 'paramilitary style' attack in west Belfast

The man was shot in the Ardmonagh Parade area last night.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 11:33 AM
14 minutes ago 839 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4558170
Norglen Parade, Belfast
Image: GoogleMaps
Norglen Parade, Belfast
Norglen Parade, Belfast
Image: GoogleMaps

POLICE IN BELFAST are investigating after a man was shot in both legs in a “paramilitary style” attack last night. 

Police received a report at approximately 8.05pm that a man had been shot in the Ardmonagh Parade area of west Belfast. 

“The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries to his lower legs that resulted from the shooting, which is believed to have occurred around 7:55pm,” the PSNI has said.  

Police have condemned the shooting. 

“This was a vicious and brutal attack at a time in the evening when families were going about their business. The very fact that whoever pulled the trigger thought it was acceptable to recklessly shoot this man in a built-up area where children and teenagers could be passing by shows the contempt they have for their community.”

Police are appealing for information from people who were in the Ardmonagh Parade or Norglen Parade area last night or those who may know anything about the incident. 

Anyone with information can call detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 and quote reference number 1162 of 23/03/19 or call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

