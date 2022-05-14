#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 May 2022
Advertisement

Man in his 20s shot at house in Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 14 May 2022, 10:38 AM
1 hour ago 3,902 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5764001
File photo of a garda motorcycle
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo of a garda motorcycle
File photo of a garda motorcycle
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in the Churchfield area early this morning.

Shortly before 4am today, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of a shooting at a house on Churchfield Avenue in the Gurranabraher area.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie