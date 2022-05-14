Man in his 20s shot at house in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in the Churchfield area early this morning.

Shortly before 4am today, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of a shooting at a house on Churchfield Avenue in the Gurranabraher area.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.