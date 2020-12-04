Man injured in a Belfast suspected paramilitary punishment shooting

POLICE ARE SEARCHING for paramilitary suspects they believe carried out a punishment shooting last night.

The incident took place at 8.10pm in the Downfine Walk area of West Belfast. A man in his 30s was shot in both legs in the attack.

The victim was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed witnesses heard two shots.

The PSNI issued a statement condemning the attack as detectives appealed to the public for help to catch the attackers in the “suspected paramilitary style assault”.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum said: “At around 8:10 pm, police received a report that a male in his 30s had been shot in both legs. This happened in the Downfine Walk area of west Belfast. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary style assault. Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“An investigation is underway and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1737 of 03/12/20.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”