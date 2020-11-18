Man (50s) hospitalised after being shot in knee in Co Antrim

A MAN IN his 50s has been shot in the knee in Co Antrim this evening.

The incident happened at around 7pm in the New Mossley area of Newtownabbey. PSNI detectives are currently at the scene of the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening but have the potential to be life-changing.

PSNI have appealed to anyone with information to contact them or the independent charity Crimestoppers.