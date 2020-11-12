#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 November 2020
Man (20s) shot in 'paramilitary style' attack in north Belfast

The incident happened just before 8pm this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 10:35 PM
17 minutes ago 1,614 Views 1 Comment
Donore Court, Belfast (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 20s has been shot in a “paramilitary style” attack in Belfast this evening.

The incident happened just before 8pm in Donore Court, in the north of the city. PSNI detectives are currently at the scene of the incident.

The victim has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“While our enquiries are at an early stage, this barbaric shooting bears all the hallmarks of paramilitary style assault,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said.

“Those responsible for this violent act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of people through fear.”

The PSNI urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

