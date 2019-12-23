Man in critical condition after being shot a number of times in Waterford

A MAN IN his 30s has been shot a number of times in Waterford this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident on the Carrickphierish Road.

At around 2.15pm, the man was shot outside a premises near the Mount Suir Apartments.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The man is currently in a critical condition.

The scene is preserved for examination, and the road remains closed.

Gardaí are urging pedestrians or motorists who may have been in the area near the Mount Suir Apartments between 2pm and 2.30pm – particularly motorists with dash cam footage – to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.