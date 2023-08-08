Man accused of slashing teen during 'vicious and horrific' attack on bus in Dublin

A YOUTH was beaten, “slashed”, and scarred from ear to the back of his neck after briefly making eye contact with a man on a double-decker bus in Dublin, a court has heard.

Christopher Dunne, 29, of no fixed abode, but claiming he could reside at a family member’s address on Sheriff Street Lower in Dublin, was charged with assault causing harm to the boy, 16, in the city’s south side on the evening of May 18 last.

He was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Michele Finan today at Dublin District Court, which heard allegations of what was described as a “horrific and vicious incident”.

Detective Garda Keith Morrissey said the accused was arrested at Talbot Street in the city centre and made no reply when charged.

The detective objected to bail due to the seriousness of the incident.

He alleged that Dunne was in a group of four travelling on the route 16 bus and sat at the back of the top deck.

The boy later boarded, went upstairs and sat at the front.

The contested bail hearing was told an argument broke out among the accused’s group, and they began shouting at each other, and Dunne went to leave as the bus got to Terenure Road.

Detective Garda Morrissey said the boy, who was not known to the accused, turned and “made eye contact and exchanged very brief verbals” with him.

It was claimed Dunne “launched” a “horrific and vicious assault” on the boy, overpowering him with punches and kicks as he was forced down into his seat.

Advertisement

The court heard a female from Dunne’s group then handed him an eyebrow blade he allegedly used to “slash” the teenager “from his left ear lobe to the centre of the back of his neck”.

The court heard that the attacker held onto the bars of the bus as he kicked the youth, who was defenceless and bleeding from the slashing.

It was alleged the man got off the bus and changed his clothing. Gardai obtained CCTV footage, which was not played during the bail hearing.

An off-duty nurse on the bus applied pressure to the 20-centimetre wound, which required 25 stitches and resulted in permanent scarring.

Detective Garda Morrissey said the case would be dealt with at the higher level, in the Circuit Court, and the accused could face a more serious charge.

He agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the accused was charged after another garda allegedly identified him from video evidence. However, that officer was not at the hearing.

Pleading for bail, counsel said Dunne could wait two years until his trial and had the presumption of innocence.

McCrave said his client would obey conditions if released and avoid specific bus routes and the area where the incident occurred.

However, the bail application was denied.

Judge Finan remanded Dunne, who has yet to indicate a plea, in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was granted legal aid and will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on August 10.