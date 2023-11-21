Man who believed wife cheated on him with his brother-in-law found guilty of his manslaughter

A MAN WHO believed that his wife had “cheated” on him in the past with his brother-in-law has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter for stabbing his relative to death in front of his wife in broad daylight last year.

Andrew ‘Andy’ Cash took the stand in his own defence at the Central Criminal Court last week, telling the jury he was “out of his head on tablets” and could not clearly remember the events of the fatal day.

The trial heard that Cash was deemed unfit for interview by a doctor for six hours after he was arrested due to intoxication.

During the trial, the defendant agreed with prosecuting counsel that he gave John Cash “a good thumping” while he was on the ground but denied stabbing him, telling the court that John Cash had “ducked” out of the knife’s way.

Andy Cash said that while John Cash was on the ground he heard a comment that made him “get a rush of anger” and that he “lost control”.

Cash, of Highrath, Clara, Co Kilkenny, had been accused of the murder of John Cash (40) at Hebron Road, Kilkenny City, on 3 May 2022.

Cash (30), a father of three, was also accused of assault causing harm to his own sister, Elizabeth Cash, who is John Cash’s wife, and of the production of a knife during the course of a dispute or fight at around 12.30pm on the same date and at the same location.

Cash had pleaded not guilty to all three charges on 2 November.

The jury heard evidence that John Cash went into cardiac arrest after the attack and a postmortem examination found he had sustained two stab wounds, with the cause of death recorded as an eight-millimetre-deep wound to the left of his chest, penetrating the heart.

At the Central Criminal Court today, the jury returned a 10-2 majority verdict on all charges in the case.

The jury found Andy Cash not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of John Cash and not guilty of both the production of an article, the knife, during the course of a dispute and of the assault causing harm charge.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned the case to 1 December, for sentence, to allow for the preparation of victim impact statements and thanked the jury before excusing them from jury service for 10 years.

Cash, who wore a blue shirt and jeans, did not react to the verdict.