Gardaí launch investigation after man (40s) stabbed to death in Dublin overnight

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin overnight.

The incident occurred in the North Strand area of the city at 4am this morning at Clinchs Court, North Strand, Dublin 1.

A man in his mid-40s sustained serious injuries and was removed to the Mater Hospital where he later passed away.

A second man, also in his mid-40s, was injured and taken to St James Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The scene at the North Strand area in Dublin where a man (40s) was fatally stabbed overnight. pic.twitter.com/jjlZxOJTds — Hayley Halpin (@HayleyHalpin1) July 19, 2019 Source: Hayley Halpin /Twitter

The scene is currently being preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3.00a.m. and 4.15a.m. or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01.6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin.