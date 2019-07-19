This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí launch investigation after man (40s) stabbed to death in Dublin overnight

It is understood the man sustained serious injuries in the incident.

By Conor McCrave Friday 19 Jul 2019, 7:33 AM
1 hour ago 10,720 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4730880
Clinchs Court where the stabbing occurred.
Image: Hayley Halpin
Clinchs Court where the stabbing occurred.
Clinchs Court where the stabbing occurred.
Image: Hayley Halpin

Updated 58 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin overnight. 

The incident occurred in the North Strand area of the city at 4am this morning at Clinchs Court, North Strand, Dublin 1.

A man in his mid-40s sustained serious injuries and was removed to the Mater Hospital where he later passed away. 

A second man, also in his mid-40s, was injured and taken to St James Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. 

The scene is currently being preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified. 

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3.00a.m. and 4.15a.m. or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01.6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin. 

