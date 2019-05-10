19 year-old man dies after being stabbed in south Dublin park

Finsbury Park in south Dublin Source: Google Street View

A 19 YEAR-OLD man has been fatally stabbed in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí in Dundrum are investigating the incident, which happened at approximately 8.10pm at Finsbury Park in Dundrum.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to St James Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made, and the scene at Finsbury Park has been sealed off to allow a Garda forensic examination to take place.

Gardaí have sought the assistance of the Garda Technical Bureau, and an incident room has been opened at Dundrum Garda Station.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.