Saturday 4 September 2021
Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in head in Belfast

The incident took place at around 10:50am this morning.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 6:47 PM
Image: File photo. PA
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the head in Belfast.

A man was arrested after the incident took place in the west of the city at around 10:50am this morning.

PSNI Inspector McBride said: “At approximately 10.50am we received a report of a man in his 30’s having suffered stab wounds to his head in the Aspen Walk area of Dunmurry.

“The man has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.”

A PSNI spokesperson said the man who has been arrested is “currently assisting police with their enquiries”.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 600 04/09/21,” the spokesperson added.

Céimin Burke
