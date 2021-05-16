Man (30s) stabbed in Ballymun this morning in 'serious but stable' condition

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a stabbing incident in Ballymun early this morning.

At approximately 3:15am this morning, Gardaí arrived at Shangan Avenue in Ballymun where a man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries.

He has since been taken to the Mater Hospital, with his condition being described as serious but stable.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination, but it has since concluded.

Gardaí have asked that anyone who may have information in relation to this incident should contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.