Two men in PSNI custody after fatal stabbing in Castlederg on Saturday

DETECTIVES FROM THE Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone.
Conor Browne, aged 28 and from the Strabane area, died from injuries sustained following a stabbing incident in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday.
Detective Chief Inspector Gibson said:
“We have made three arrests to date in our investigation. Two men – aged 27 and 28 - remain in police custody at this time. Another man aged 27 has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“I would continue to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us in our investigation into this young man’s death to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 127 02/09/23.”
